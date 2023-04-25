Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT at $55.33

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several brokerages have commented on KIDS. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $59,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $32,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,795 shares of company stock worth $1,059,431. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. State of Wyoming increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $9,919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,654.00 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Featured Articles

