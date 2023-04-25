Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT at $55.33

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.
Several brokerages have commented on KIDS. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $59,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $32,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,795 shares of company stock worth $1,059,431. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,654.00 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.
