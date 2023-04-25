Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $38.56

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

ZI stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

