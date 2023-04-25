Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 326,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 337,297 shares.The stock last traded at $43.04 and had previously closed at $43.30.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

