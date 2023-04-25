Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) vs. Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Financial Comparison

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) and Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Citizens Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $265.42 million 1.49 $54.26 million $2.30 6.86 Citizens Financial Services $93.10 million 3.74 $29.06 million $7.32 11.98

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Business First Bancshares and Citizens Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Citizens Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 79.55%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Citizens Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 20.44% 12.77% 1.04% Citizens Financial Services 31.22% 14.73% 1.28%

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Business First Bancshares pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Services pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Business First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Citizens Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

