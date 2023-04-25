Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Trading 4.4% Higher

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

