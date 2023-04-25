Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

CADE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.