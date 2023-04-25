Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.49

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 6605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on CALT shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.46. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

