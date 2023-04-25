Canadian National Railway Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.5835 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NYSE CNI traded down $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.32. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

