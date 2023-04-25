Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $17.18 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,951,000 after buying an additional 525,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287,044 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,058,000 after purchasing an additional 240,698 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,713,000 after purchasing an additional 447,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after buying an additional 3,912,942 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.