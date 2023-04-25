Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 2,933 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $157.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

