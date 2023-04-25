Cardano Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.26 billion and $262.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.69 or 0.06642586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00062342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,711,298,229 coins and its circulating supply is 34,799,845,252 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

