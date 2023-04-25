Cardinal Energy Ltd. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$7.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.75. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

