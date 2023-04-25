Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Gap Up to $41.93

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.93, but opened at $42.78. Carrier Global shares last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 1,884,564 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

