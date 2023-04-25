Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,237,000 after buying an additional 233,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after buying an additional 43,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,933,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also

