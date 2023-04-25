Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Position Reduced by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 0.7% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

