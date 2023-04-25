Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CNC opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CNC. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

