Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTHR stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 2.06% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

