China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.73. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

