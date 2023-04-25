China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.73. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
Further Reading
