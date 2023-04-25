China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 1.9 %

China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About China Yuchai International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

