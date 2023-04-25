China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Trading Up 1.9 %
China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.