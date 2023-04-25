China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYDGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 1.9 %

China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

