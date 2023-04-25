Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,436,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 895,241 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.16.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

