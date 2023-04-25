Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.31

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 323742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Clearfield Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 128.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after buying an additional 177,488 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clearfield by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Clearfield by 66.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 151,583 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

