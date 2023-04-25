ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CLRO opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 81.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

