Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.55.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $165.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.64. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $166.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

