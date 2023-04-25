Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

