Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $106,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

CTSH stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. 787,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,999. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

