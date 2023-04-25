Coin98 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.26 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $106.79 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010303 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator."

