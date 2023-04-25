Colony Family Offices LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 51,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

DFAI traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,901. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

