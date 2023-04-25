Colony Family Offices LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,913. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $295.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.92. The company has a market capitalization of $212.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

