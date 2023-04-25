Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.15.

Comerica Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

