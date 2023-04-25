Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.13

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 25719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,999,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after acquiring an additional 254,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 393,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

