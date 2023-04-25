Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Acquires $184,750.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director M Lynn Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 36,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36.
Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.