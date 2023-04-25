Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Acquires $184,750.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director M Lynn Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 36,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 41,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.