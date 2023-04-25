Comparing First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) & TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A TFS Financial 16.90% 4.42% 0.52%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Bancorp of Indiana and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFS Financial has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.60%. Given TFS Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. TFS Financial pays out 389.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TFS Financial $433.14 million 7.95 $74.57 million $0.29 42.38

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Summary

TFS Financial beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

