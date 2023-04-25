Comparing Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A -201.06% Tilray -294.54% -6.51% -5.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

11.6% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hero Technologies and Tilray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Tilray $628.37 million 2.31 -$476.80 million ($3.04) -0.77

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hero Technologies and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 2 6 1 0 1.89

Tilray has a consensus target price of $4.74, indicating a potential upside of 101.77%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Summary

Tilray beats Hero Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hero Technologies, Inc. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin, which is located in State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.