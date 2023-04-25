Contrasting Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Enfusion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enfusion and Smith Micro Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 1 3 1 0 2.00 Smith Micro Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Enfusion presently has a consensus price target of $11.42, indicating a potential upside of 34.00%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 216.02%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Enfusion.

This table compares Enfusion and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion -4.90% 3.80% 3.37% Smith Micro Software -63.51% -27.22% -21.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enfusion and Smith Micro Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $150.35 million 6.53 -$7.65 million ($0.10) -85.19 Smith Micro Software $48.51 million 1.40 -$29.28 million ($0.55) -2.10

Enfusion has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Enfusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Enfusion has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enfusion beats Smith Micro Software on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

