Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,740 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. ChampionX comprises about 1.6% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,213 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 34.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

