CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.24 EPS.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.5 %

CSGP traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $68.50. 2,058,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

