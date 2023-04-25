Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,023,000 after buying an additional 235,341 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

