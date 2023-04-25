Craig A. Langel Buys 2,500 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 811,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 171,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GBCI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Further Reading

