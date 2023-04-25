Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.74. 33,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 400,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRNX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Insider Activity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 3,460.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

