Critical Analysis: Reed’s (NYSE:REED) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Celsius shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Celsius -28.65% -17.67% -3.09%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million 0.15 -$19.22 million ($8.99) -0.33 Celsius $653.60 million 10.56 -$187.28 million ($2.62) -34.34

This table compares Reed’s and Celsius’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reed’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celsius. Celsius is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reed’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reed’s and Celsius, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Celsius 0 1 5 0 2.83

Celsius has a consensus price target of $109.88, suggesting a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Celsius’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than Reed’s.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Celsius beats Reed’s on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

