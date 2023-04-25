Cronos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $37.82 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00061816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars.

