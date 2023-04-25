Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CRT opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

