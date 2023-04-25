CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

