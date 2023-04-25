Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.97

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 485141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

