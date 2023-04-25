CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.16. 286,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,717. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

