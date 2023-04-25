cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,523.38

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,120.24 or 0.21587695 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $61.20 million and $8,523.38 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00339032 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.The official cVault.finance ticker is “CORE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.