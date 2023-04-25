CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Edmp Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

