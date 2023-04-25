Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $18,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.64. 197,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,476. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.00. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

