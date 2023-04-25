DataHighway Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142.60 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $142.60 million and $901,866.19 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00016063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00342064 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,205,416 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.31362916 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,268,120.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

