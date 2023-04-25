DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,258.95

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 32% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $8,258.95 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00143284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00067425 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00038599 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,914,180 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

